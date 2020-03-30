Police said the violence unfolded around 6:45 p.m., when they were alerted to a person stabbed in the area of Mass. Ave. and Newbury Street.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Gary Dumas II. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

A 25-year-old Boston man was arrested Sunday night on charges of slashing another person in the neck with a box cutter in the Back Bay, according to police.

Responding officers spotted Dumas and two other men, later identified as the victim and another who was allegedly threatened, engaged in a verbal altercation at the scene, the statement said. One of the men had “an apparent laceration” on the back of his neck, according to police.

The men told officers Dumas had approached them and whipped out a yellow box-cutter, “which he then used to cut the injured victim before threatening to harm the second victim,” the statement said.

Dumas was apprehended without incident, police said, and officers recovered the box-cutter from his pants pocket. Paramedics treated the alleged stabbing victim at the scene, but that man refused further medical attention, according to the statement.

Dumas will be arraigned at a later date in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.