Brockton police are investigating after a house was the target of a shooting twice in 12 hours this weekend.
In the first incident, the city’s electronic gunshot detection system reported gunshots at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the area of 53 Wendell Avenue, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte said in an e-mail to the Globe.
Police found that the outside of a house at 38 Lyman Street was struck by gunfire. Investigators also found eight 9mm shell casings on the street, Duarte said.
A caller told police that a male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt jumped in a vehicle before heading south on Wendell Avenue. Despite an “exhaustive search,” police did not find the suspect, Duarte said.
In the second incident, police received another electronic report of gunfire at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the Lyman Street area. Police “swarmed the area around 38 Lyman” and found the house had been struck by gunfire for the second time in 12 hours. Investigators also recovered 13 9mm shell casings from behind 7 Lawn Street.
No injuries were reported in either shooting.
Detectives are continuing to investigate why the house is being targeted, and who is responsible.
