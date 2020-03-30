Brockton police are investigating after a house was the target of a shooting twice in 12 hours this weekend.

In the first incident, the city’s electronic gunshot detection system reported gunshots at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the area of 53 Wendell Avenue, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Police found that the outside of a house at 38 Lyman Street was struck by gunfire. Investigators also found eight 9mm shell casings on the street, Duarte said.