He wrote that he decided to note the woman’s passing publicly because of concern that more deaths soon follow. "I think it’s important to let people know that this is really hitting home now,'' he wrote. “This is going to be the first of what is too many people.”

“I’m sad to report that Attleboro lost its first victim to COVID-19,” Heroux tweeted Monday. Citing privacy concerns, the mayor did not provide any information except to note the person who died was a woman.

Three Massachusetts cities are reporting the first deaths of residents caused by COVID-19, a tally that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux expects will increase.

Cambridge Public Health Director Claude Jacob said in a statement Monday that a man in his 80s died from COVID-19 while hospitalized for treatment of the virus. "On behalf of the entire city, we express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the resident who passed away as a result of his illness,'' he said.

Cambridge reported that as of Sunday, it had 70 residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Waltham, Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy also used Twitter to make the announcement.

"It is with sadness that I announce our first tragedy in Waltham from this insidious novel virus,'' she tweeted Monday morning. “Our thoughts and our prayers are for this kind, gentle man and his loving wife, children and extended family.”

McCarthy wrote in an e-mail that she could not provide information about the person due to privacy laws

According to the state Department of Public Health as of 4 p.m. Sunday, 48 people had died from COVID-19.





