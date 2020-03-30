That marked the largest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, bringing the total to 408. She said 41 people are now hospitalized with the virus.

The announcement came as Raimondo reported the state’s fourth death from COVID-19 and 114 new cases.

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island public school buildings will remain closed for all of April and students will continue with distance learning from home, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Monday.

“We are in a fast spread of the virus at this point in Rhode Island,” Raimondo said. “Right now, it is more important than ever that we really stay clamped down and obey social distancing rules, hand washing rules.”

Raimondo reiterated the goal of getting to 1,000 coronavirus tests per day later this week. The state is now halfway there, and it as set up drive through testing sites at the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and the Community of College of Rhode Island.

The governor emphasized that people may not show up at the testing sites without an appointment. People must call their doctors first. She urged people to stay home if they are sick.

When asked if neighbors of those sites should be concerned, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, said people are staying in their cars while being tested by people who are wearing protective equipment.

“We have a very safe protocol,” she said. “It’s a very well run and safe process.”

When asked about nurses being told to use face masks for multiple days, Alexander-Scott said state officials are trying to provide healthcare workers with as many masks and other personal protective equipment as it can. But she noted that such equipment has been in short supply and other states and countries are scrambling to get a hold of the equipment.

Alexander-Scott said the fourth death in Rhode Island involved a man in his 70s who was not a nursing home resident. Health officials are looking at whether underlying health conditions contributed to his death.

Alexander-Scott said nursing homes are places of concern because a lot of vulnerable people are in one place. Rhode Island has had 15 cases in three different nursing homes, she said.

The state is taking additional steps to safeguard the nursing home population by, for example, looking at whether patients can be safely discharged from hospitals to nursing homes, she said. And she emphasized the need to clean high-touch surfaces in nursing homes and other health care facilities -- ideally every four hours.

“We are at a very critical stage right now,” Alexander-Scott said. “You are seeing what the numbers are. We can’t have just 50 percent following the stay-at-home order. We need 100 percent.”

She urged people to think of their neighbors and see how they can help them get food and other essentials.

In responding to questions from reporters, Raimondo said having the General Assembly meet in person now is "a terrible idea” -- no matter how large a building that could meet in. She encouraged government bodies to do business via video conference or phone call.

Alexander-Scott said Rhode Island had more than 200 ventilators before the outbreak but it is working toward having 600 ventilators available.

The governor announced hot spots for smart phones will be provided free of charge through May 18.

She said she and State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will hold a press conference just for school children on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced the city will waive penalties and interest on property taxes through June 30. He said the city has also instituted a temporary hiring freeze, but he vowed to not order furloughs or layoffs of city employees over the next several months.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com