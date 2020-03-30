In March 2019, 13.5 inches of snow fell in the first four days of the month in Boston.

Bill Simpson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said such a small amount of snow fell in Boston this March that there wasn’t enough to measure, compared to the 7.8 inches of snow the city sees on average during this month.

While Boston may see minor snow and rain showers early Tuesday, warmer than usual temperatures and almost no snowfall in the city this month have made for a milder March than most, according to the National Weather Service.

An average of 41.6 inches of snow typically falls in Boston during the July 1 through June 30 snowfall season, Simpson said. A little more than 15 inches of snow has accumulated in the city so far this season, with little chance of that total getting any larger.

“Overnight there is a chance of snow in Boston, but it probably won’t accumulate," Simpson said. “There’s probably nothing major coming the rest of this season.”

In March 2020, there was 3.5 inches of precipitation, which is about a half an inch less than usual, Simpson said.

The average temperature in Boston this March was 42.1 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees warmer than usual and slightly higher than the average temperature of 39.1 degrees recorded for March 2019.

Simpson said warmer winters in Boston have become a trend over the past few years. The city reached a high of 72 degrees on March 9, which Simpson said was the second hottest March 9 on record in the city, following 77 degrees recorded on that day in 2016.

The lowest temperature in the city this March was 19 degrees on March 1.

Simpson said February and January were both about 1.8 degrees above normal this year. He said Boston has had a milder and warmer winter because most storms hit further west in the country than usual.

“It’s nothing record breaking,” Simpson said. “It’s just the normal migration of the jet stream.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.