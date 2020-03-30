The Massachusetts bar exam for newly minted law school graduates will be postponed from July to the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state Supreme Judicial Court and Board of Bar Examiners.

The two entities confirmed the delay in a statement Monday. The two-day exam, which law school graduates must pass to practice in Massachusetts, was initially scheduled for July 28 and July 29. It’s been rescheduled for the fall on “dates to be determined,” the statement said.

Officials said the Board of Bar Examiners, in conjunction with the SJC, will continue to monitor the public health and safety guidelines, including prohibitions on large public gatherings, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.