After a hiking app failed to redirect them back to a trail while hiking in New Hampshire, a Massachusetts woman and a Florida woman were led to safety by conservation officers, officials said.

Just before dusk, Brittany Lasala-Diamond, 27, of North Attleboro, and Vanessa Serio, 33, of Sarasota, Fla., strayed from the trail Thursday night as they descended Mount Whiteface in Grafton County, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game released Monday. The hikers were navigating a river crossing at the time.

Without a map, compass, or headlamps, the hikers relied on the “AllTrails” app on their phones to navigate their descent, officials said. Due to limited cellular service, the hikers were “unsure of their bearings” and called police around 6 p.m.