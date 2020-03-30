After a hiking app failed to redirect them back to a trail while hiking in New Hampshire, a Massachusetts woman and a Florida woman were led to safety by conservation officers, officials said.
Just before dusk, Brittany Lasala-Diamond, 27, of North Attleboro, and Vanessa Serio, 33, of Sarasota, Fla., strayed from the trail Thursday night as they descended Mount Whiteface in Grafton County, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game released Monday. The hikers were navigating a river crossing at the time.
Without a map, compass, or headlamps, the hikers relied on the “AllTrails” app on their phones to navigate their descent, officials said. Due to limited cellular service, the hikers were “unsure of their bearings” and called police around 6 p.m.
“AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with the largest collection of detailed, hand-curated trail maps as well as trail reviews and photos crowdsourced from a community of 10 million registered hikers, mountain bikers and trail runners,” according to the company’s website.
Conservation officers arrived and helped the women find the trail, officials said. They completed the descent without further assistance from the officers.
Officials warned hikers that despite melting snow, there are still winter-like conditions in the mountains. Both hikers wore microspikes and warm clothing, but officials listed additional items to ensure safe hiking: a map, a compass, extra food and water, headlamps, fire starters, a first aid kit, whistles, a rain jacket and pants, and a knife.
