A state trooper and a driver were injured after dark and rainy conditions likely led to an early morning crash on Route 3 southbound in Braintree Monday, State Police said.

At 3:32 a.m., a 45-year-old male trooper was traveling south of Exit 17 in a 2015 Ford Interceptor cruiser when he collided with a car that was stopped in the left lane, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

The car, a dark-colored 2001 Nissan Maxima, had no working lights and seemed to have struck a guardrail before it stopped in the lane, Procopio said.