A state trooper and a driver were injured after dark and rainy conditions likely led to an early morning crash on Route 3 southbound in Braintree Monday, State Police said.
At 3:32 a.m., a 45-year-old male trooper was traveling south of Exit 17 in a 2015 Ford Interceptor cruiser when he collided with a car that was stopped in the left lane, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
The car, a dark-colored 2001 Nissan Maxima, had no working lights and seemed to have struck a guardrail before it stopped in the lane, Procopio said.
The 28-year-old Weymouth man who was driving the Nissan remains hospitalized at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with serious injuries, Procopio said. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was also taken to South Shore Hospital, but has since been treated and released, Procopio said.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation. Procopio said dark and rainy conditions and the Nissan’s lack of working lights after it hit the guardrail could have caused the crash.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.