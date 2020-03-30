Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I’m thankful that golf courses are still open in Rhode Island. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Let’s start with the latest numbers: Rhode Island was up to 294 coronavirus cases on Sunday, and 35 people were in the hospital. Three residents have died from the disease, and approximately 1,000 are in self-quarantine.

Advertisement

If you get most of your news on Twitter, you probably already know about the minor weekend tussle between Governor Gina Raimondo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. If you’re distancing yourself from the social platforms, it’s possible that you had no idea how thankful we should be that level-headed Connecticut sits in between the two states.

So here’s my best attempt to catch you up.

Raimondo announced last week that Rhode Island would use the National Guard, State Police, and local law enforcement to ensure that anyone coming to the state from New York (to stay a while) would be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days. That’s what happened on Saturday.

But there were all kinds of objections to Raimondo’s plan, including from the ACLU. Cuomo, whose state has more than 60,000 coronavirus cases, threatened to sue Rhode Island in an interview on CNN. But he also appeared to misunderstand Raimondo’s order, suggesting the state was not letting people across the border until they took a test.

On Sunday, Cuomo tweeted that Raimondo had repealed her executive order and New Yorkers would no longer be stopped at the border.

Advertisement

He was half right.

Raimondo did repeal the New York-only mandatory self-quarantine rule, but she also signed a new order expanding it to apply to every state. So if you winter in Wisconsin and summer in Narragansett, you’ve got to isolate for 14 days. And law enforcement in Rhode Island is continuing to focus on the Connecticut border to remind drivers of the rules.

Cuomo has since deleted his tweet.

During her Sunday press conference, Raimondo said Cuomo can take credit for her new executive order if he wants, even though she had already signed it before he threatened a lawsuit. But she also took a jab at her Democratic colleague.

“I will say I think it’s odd that Governor Cuomo is focused on this sort of politics at a time that we’re fighting disasters,” Raimondo said.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you this afternoon.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.