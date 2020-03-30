“It was getting to the point of closing anyhow, and the coronavirus just kind of did the rest of it for us,” said Kevin Whittemore, the president of the company.

Over the past year, the Weston hardware store saw a steady drop in income, making it difficult to pay overhead and sustain the shop that has served the local community since 1919. With the added turbulence caused by the pandemic in recent weeks, the final blow was dealt.

After more than a century in business, family-owned hardware store and lumberyard B.L. Ogilvie & Sons in Weston will close its doors Friday, highlighting the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on struggling small businesses.

Advertisement

Whittemore announced the closing on the company’s website, retracing the shop’s humble beginnings as a post-World War l business that started off delivering coal by horse and cart to heat homes in the community.

And Ogilvie’s is still seen as an important part of Weston, making the list for essential businesses that would be allowed to remain open under Governor Charlie Baker’s order last week. But it wasn’t enough to keep the store open and drive customers in.

“[Business] really petered out when people were staying home, it dropped off quite a bit,” Whittemore said. “But since we made the announcement, we are seeing more people come out to wish us well and take advantage of some of our discounts.”

As he turns 65 years old this year, Whittemore plans on going into “semi-retirement” following the closure of his store. His emotions about the decision aren’t solely negative, despite the store being in the family since his great grandfather opened it.

“It’s bittersweet, you know, it’s been a family business,” he said. “I’ve been here since the early ‘70s, so I’ll miss the interaction with the people in town and the contractors. It’s mixed emotions, but in the end, it’ll be a relief because it’s been a struggle for the last year.”

Advertisement

The company will continue to own the buildings and land, Whittemore said, and he plans to lease them out to other businesses in the future.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.