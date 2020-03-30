Lifespan -- which runs Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital, and Bradley Hospital -- did not specify how many employees are being furloughed or say which hospitals have employees on furlough.

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island’s largest hospital group, Lifespan, is placing a “small amount” of employees on temporary furlough because the overall number of patients has dropped despite the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

But Lifespan spokeswoman Kathleen Hart said the furloughs will not hinder Lifespan’s ability to respond to the coronavirus "since we are continually reviewing and adjusting our staffing levels in response to need.”

The furloughs come three months after Lifespan reported a $55 million operating loss, which was partially offset by investment income, resulting in a $35 million net loss.

Lifespan cited factors such as “a dramatic and unexpected reduction in Medicare rates,” the lasting impact of the closing of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, and the continued loss of patients who go to Boston hospitals when they need a specialist.

While COVID-19 patients have filled hospitals to capacity in some spots in the country, that hasn’t happened yet in Rhode Island. As of Monday, the state had a total of 41 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new virus, state officials said.

Before the outbreak, Rhode Island hospitals were very busy, but since the outbreak, many elective surgeries, such as joint replacements, have been postponed, said Edward J. Quinlan, who spent 19 years as president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

“We have limited the number of elective procedures performed at the hospitals in order to preserve personal protective equipment that is in short supply,” Hart said.

Furloughed employees continue to be Lifespan employees, meaning they still have health benefits, and many are using vacation time, she said. Those who don’t have vacation or other earned time are not being paid, but they can apply for unemployment benefits, she said.

“As the patient census changes daily, Lifespan is continually adjusting staffing levels,” Hart said. “Our top priority is to keep staff safe, and minimize the impact on employment as much as possible while continuing to provide exceptional patient care during this challenging time.”

In mid-March, Lifespan announced that it had laid off 55 people in its corporate services office and that another 216 employees across the company had agreed to retire by March 28.

At the time, Lifespan CEO and President Dr. Timothy J. Babineau said the organization had been “working on a restructuring strategy in recognition of the uniquely difficult market in which we operate.” He said 70 percent of patients now use Medicare or Medicaid.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com