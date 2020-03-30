One of the five infected homeless residents had spent time at the Pine Street Inn and another shelter before testing positive for the virus, said Marty Martinez, the city’s Human and Health Services chief. City public health workers were able to track where that person had been, and later moved to isolate 14 or 15 people who had been in contact with the infected person.

Each of the five people received their results within the last seven days, according to Caitlin McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Boston Public Health Commission. Citing patient privacy concerns, McLaughlin declined to provide details of their treatment or say how many other homeless residents are awaiting test results.

The novel coronavirus has spread to Boston’s homeless community, with five people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days, city officials said Monday.

“We were able to do that, immediately get people out of the shelter, reduce the risk, and really do everything to keep people protected,” he said.

For weeks, concerns about the virus have spread among those in the homeless community, which is especially vulnerable to the disease.

The diagnoses come amid an ongoing campaign by city officials and local service providers to head off a wider outbreak among the city’s homeless residents. Much of the effort has focused on local shelters, which provide needed temporary lodging but don’t allow for social distancing.

Shelter operators have begun taking additional steps, even as they contend with waning resources and reduced staff. Testing and temporary isolation facilities have popped up outside several area shelters, including the Southampton Street shelter in the South End. Each tent can accommodate around 20 people.

Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday announced the city had secured the use of two privately held buildings as part of a plan to free up space in already crowded shelters.

"We’re looking at how do we find and help as many populations as possible so we’re not overwhelming our medical facilities and only the most serious cases go there,” Walsh said.

The new sites, the Nathan R. Miller student dormitory at Suffolk University in downtown Boston, and former Kindred Hospital in Brighton, will add about 240 beds.

The sites are being prepped and could be available within a week.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Vernal Coleman can be reached at vernal.coleman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @vernalcoleman