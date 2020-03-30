Coronavirus resources
Italy reported the smallest number of new coronavirus cases in almost two weeks as the epicenter of Europe’s contagion enters its fourth week of lockdown.
New infections in the past 24 hours totaled 4,050, compared with 5,217 the previous day, civil protection authorities said Monday at their daily news conference in Rome. This is the lowest increase since March 17.
Fatalities from the disease rose by 812 on Monday compared with 756 on Sunday, bringing the total to 11,591. Italy now has 101,739 total cases, the most after the US.
Restrictions on economic activity in Italy to contain the coronavirus can’t last too long, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with Spain’s El Pais Monday. Once the curve of new infections has started to descend Italy will study measures to ease restrictions, he added.
The head of Italy’s public health institute ISS, Silvio Brusaferro, said in an interview with la Repubblica that he expects the lockdown to be extended to Easter. He added that, while there are encouraging signs of a contagion slowdown, it’s too early to say and several days of diminished number of cases are needed to call it a trend.
Cases in Lombardy, the region around Milan that’s most heavily hit, rose by 1,154 Monday to 42,161, the smallest advance since March 13. Deaths rose by 458, marking an increase from Sunday, that saw 416 fatalities.