The Maine CDC is investigating a possible instance of “community transmission” in Penobscot County, where 12 cases have been confirmed, Shah said. Somerset County also reported its first case Monday.

Of the confirmed cases, there have been three deaths, 49 patients hospitalized at some point, and 43 patients who work in the healthcare field, Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, announced at a press conference Monday morning.

Maine reported its second and third coronavirus-related deaths Monday and the state saw an increase of 22 coronavirus cases for a total of 275 confirmed cases, officials said.

The average age of those with the virus in the state is 55 years old, Shah said.

In total, 6,088 of the tests conducted have come back negative. It’s difficult to say whether the increase in cases reported reflects an increased spread of the virus, more testing being conducted, or a combination of both, Shah said.

The results of the testing are “a snapshot of a very fast moving train, a train that's actually gaining acceleration as more and more commercial laboratories conduct more and more tests across the state,” Shah said.

The Maine CDC has acquired additional testing equipment to become more independent from commercial laboratories and conduct increased testing at their lab in Augusta, Shah said.

Shah highlighted Maine’s urgent need for personal protective equipment and push for alternative production methods. Over the past week, the state has distributed two shipments of PPE, provided by the federal government, to communities across the state.

A third shipment, likely the last one from the federal government for “quite some time,” will arrive Monday evening, Shah said. This shipment includes 60,000 N95 masks, 143,000 procedure masks, 31,000 face shields, 25,000 surgical gowns, 1,500 coveralls, and 184,000 gloves.

“We are hoping that’s not true,” Shah said of it being the last shipment for awhile. “But once again, hope is not an operational strategy in an emergency situation… It’s difficult to say whether it will be enough [supplies].”

Pairing with manufacturing companies throughout the state, Shah said the state will move to produce its own supply of PPE.

Throughout Maine, there are 176 ICU beds, 92 of which are available, Shah said. There are 309 ventilators, with 253 available. An additional 87 alternative ventilators, which were recently approved by the FDA for use for critically ill patients, are available.

The state is working with hospitals and care facilities to track these resources, determine what requests must be made for additional equipment, and balance supplies across Maine, Shah said.

Shah also expressed concern about potential spread of the virus in congregate settings, what he described as nursing homes, shelters, and other places with a high number of people in close proximity to one another.

“Recent data suggests that when COVID-19 is introduced into those settings, it can spread very quickly,” he said.

In Falmouth, there have been six reported cases in one community, he said. A Freeport group home reported three cases, and there has been one reported case at a group home in Leeds, one at a long-term care facility, and another at a separate long-term care facility.

