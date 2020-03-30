Coronavirus resources
Two employees of the Market Basket store in Chelsea have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the supermarket chain said Monday.
The company has notified the Chelsea Board of Health and is “following their guidance as well as the Centers for Disease Control protocols,” Market Basket said in a statement
“The health and safety of our associates and that of our customers are our highest priority and we are moving swiftly to take all of the appropriate measures and ensure that we can continue to serve our customers in good health,” Justine Griffin, a company spokeswoman, said in the statement. “In addition to Market Basket’s heightened disinfection program, we brought in a specialized cleaning crew who cleaned and disinfected the store over the weekend.”
Market Basket also has employed a new disinfection protocol “focusing on high-touch surfaces including cash registers, counter tops, register belts, red baskets, shopping carriages, payment devices, touch pads, desks, door and drawer handles, phones and computers,” the company said.
Store employees wipe down all shopping carts and are instructed to practice social distancing and good hygiene, including frequent hand washing, the company said.
