Two employees of the Market Basket store in Chelsea have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the supermarket chain said Monday.

The company has notified the Chelsea Board of Health and is “following their guidance as well as the Centers for Disease Control protocols,” Market Basket said in a statement

“The health and safety of our associates and that of our customers are our highest priority and we are moving swiftly to take all of the appropriate measures and ensure that we can continue to serve our customers in good health,” Justine Griffin, a company spokeswoman, said in the statement. “In addition to Market Basket’s heightened disinfection program, we brought in a specialized cleaning crew who cleaned and disinfected the store over the weekend.”