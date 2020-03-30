The term was introduced in the 14th century during Europe’s bubonic plague, although separating the sick from the healthy and other practices we now associate with quarantining date back to Biblical times.

By now, everyone knows all too well what “quarantine” means. Less known is where the word comes from.

In Leviticus 13:4, the Old Testament discusses isolating people during a leprosy epidemic.

“But if the bright spot is white on the skin of his body, and it does not appear to be deeper than the skin, and the hair on it has not turned white, then the priest shall isolate him who has the infection for seven days,” it reads.

During the bubonic plague, which killed about one-third of Europe’s population, officials in the harbor town of Ragusa (now Dubrovnik, Croatia) passed laws that established a 30-day period of isolation, known as “trentino," for ships arriving from infected areas. These ships were not allowed to dock and if the passengers were still healthy after the 30 days passed, it was presumed that they were unlikely to spread infection.

Merchants and sailors were quarantined in lazarettos (isolation stations) like these for a month to stave off the black plague. Wellcome Collection

Over time, this period of isolation was extended to 40 days, or “quarantino” in Italian — the root of the English word quarantine.

In the United States, the first quarantine station and hospital was built in Philadelphia in 1799 to control a yellow fever outbreak. It was not until 1878 that quarantine powers were shifted from states to the federal government under the National Quarantine Act. The legislation did not conflict with states’ individual policies but paved the way for federal involvement.

In 1944, the Public Health Service Act made it the federal government’s responsibility to prevent “the introduction, transmission, and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since then, federal governments have been able to develop broader approaches to control the spread of diseases such as COVID-19, often using age-old techniques such as quarantining and social distancing.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was used in this report.