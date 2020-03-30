Re Linda K. Wertheimer’s March 24 op-ed about her brother’s plight (“Can we save people like my brother from the economic impact of the coronavirus?” March 24): Federal, state, and municipal governments should step up funding and hiring personnel to create and enhance job clearinghouses for those who have lost work and those who need to hire workers.

Huge categories of people have already lost their jobs or will soon: food and hotel service workers, massage and physical therapists, and people in retail, education, entertainment, and travel. At the same time, demand for labor will grow exponentially in the health care fields.