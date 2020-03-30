Everywhere I go, people want to help, sewing masks or donating supplies. But for heaven’s sake, we need 1 billion masks! There is only one way to get them: a coordinated federal response that draws on the strength, creativity, and initiative of every American and gets it done. My advice: Stop sewing and call the White House, your senators, and your representatives. Make yourself heard. Don’t quit until 1 billion masks show up at hospitals across America. Make sure our health care workers know we have their backs.

I read with interest the op-ed by Drs. Regan Bergmark and Thomas Tsai ( “We’re doctors and we need personal protective equipment — now ,” March 26), not only because it is a cry for help by physicians on the front lines of the pandemic, but also because Dr. Bergmark is my niece. She is a brainy, funny, beautiful mother of three small boys, and she is at risk, as are Dr. Tsai and every member of our medical community. It is beyond comprehension that health care workers in the United States of America are pleading for medical supplies.

Mary K. Whitmer

Akron, Ohio





Santiago’s work as an ER doctor and a legislator casts a bright light

In the midst of all the unsettling news that is bombarding us, it was so heartwarming to read Adrian Walker’s column on the remarkable Dr. Jon Santiago and his involvement in the emergency room at Boston Medical Center and as an elected representative in the State House (“A doctor in the House,” Metro, March 23). Accounts like this remind us that there are people in this world who have all the right instincts and are in a position to act on those beliefs.

Santiago’s decision to work directly with the less fortunate among us as well as his involvement in the state’s governance signify a man of exceptional character who we are blessed to have in our midst, especially given the alarming environment of today.

Thank you, Dr. — and Representative — Santiago. You are a bright spot in a world that badly needs the illumination that you provide.

Douglas and Sarah Brodie

Sherborn





Pregnant doctor is making right call by stepping away

I am a residency-trained and board-certified emergency medicine physician. I have spent many years on the front lines, and risks to my family have always frightened me, but none more so than when I was pregnant (“A pregnant doctor makes a hard choice,” Page A1, March 26).

Dr. Laura Dean should not feel bad about stopping direct patient contact right now. We have no idea what myriad symptoms come with COVID-19. It is safest to ride it out. She has done her part, and will do her part, as many of us have in many situations in the emergency department. Right now, she needs to focus on her family’s health.

Dr. Jeannie Sheets

Marion