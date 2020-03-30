"One of those situations you can’t really control,” Chara said Monday, which would have been the start of the final week of the regular season. "I think that right now we all have to look after each other and our families. I know it’s kind of a cliche answer in these days, but I think that hockey is secondary.

Like the rest of us, he’s now waiting for life to go back to normal. He is not moping about the opportunity that could be lost.

When the NHL paused March 12, the Bruins had made their home atop the league standings. They were gearing up for a long playoff run. Zdeno Chara hoped to end his 22nd NHL season with a second Stanley Cup.

"If you have to look at it that way, it is kind of hard to pause the league at that kind of stage where we were at, with few games remaining and so close to the playoffs, and the team playing well with confidence. We were obviously at a good place.

"But,” he said with a sigh, "who knows. We can’t always wish for the perfect situations. Hopefully we will play again and we’ll see when that’s going to be.”

Chara was speaking on a video conference call for reporters, arranged by the NHL and NHLPA, along with fellow Atlantic Division players John Tavares (Toronto), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) and Dylan Larkin (Detroit). He was sitting at his vacation home near Sarasota, Fla. He and his family decamped there March 17, a day after the NHL gave players the go-ahead to leave their club’s home cities.

Though he isn’t training for the playoffs, which were supposed to begin a week fromWednesday, Chara is keeping his heart rate elevated. He and his family — wife Tatiana, 10-year-old daughter Elliz and 4-year-old twins Ben and Zack — drove some 1,700 miles south so they could get outside more often, with fewer interactions, in their gated community. Chara, who turned 43 March 18, has been making use of the dumbbells, stationary bike and pool he has there. His peers have been doing likewise.

"My whole plan was to just come on here and pick Zdeno’s brain on what he’s been doing,” joked Tavares, the Maple Leafs captain, from his home in Toronto. "His longevity, what he’s done fitness-wise, around the league just knowing how legendary it is.”

Though moderator John Dellapina tried to stir the pot, players were largely complimentary ("too many polite hockey players,” Dellapina cracked), particularly when the topic was the league’s elder statesman.

Tkachuk, ex-of Boston University, said he can’t stand Chara’s cross-checks in the front of the net. Larkin, a regular in the NHL’s fastest skater competition, said he can’t get around him.

"[Detroit assistant coach] Doug Houda, who had Big Z in Boston for a while, says 'just skate by him,’ but you can’t,” Larkin said. "His stick’s so long and he’s got great feet. You know he’s going to get a piece of you somehow.

"One of those guys you’ll tell your kids you got to play against.”

"There might be no worse situation than being stuck along the boards and being angled off by the big man,” Tavares said. "You’ve got to hope everything stays in place.”

Earlier Monday, Chara shared a message with fans on social media, which he repeated on the Zoom call.

"These are strange times,” he said. "Most of us are away from things we love to do … to work, to play and to entertain people. Hopefully, we get through this together. A huge thank you has to go to the medical professionals, volunteers and people delivering food. It just takes time. We have to be patient, safe and disciplined. There’s no other way to do it, just to do it together.”

While re-posting Chara’s words, Boston’s Mayor, Marty Walsh, tweeted that the Bruin is "one of the best role models we’ve ever had in the @CityofBoston and is a true inspiration to us all.”

There was room for levity on the video call. Chara added some earthy humor, ribbing one of his longtime pals for stinking up the joint.

"Tuukka Rask,” he said, when Dellapina asked the players which teammate they would least like to spend time with during a quarantine. "The way he farts ... the smell is awful.”

Amid chuckles from the other players, Chara explained that the Finnish netminder "likes his chicken wings, and after the chicken wings ... you know, I sit behind him on the bus. Gotta tell you, I’ve got to control myself sometimes.”

A few hours later in a lighthearted social media Q&A on the NHL Instagram account, David Pastrnak came to his netminder’s defense.

"I would definitely want to be quarantined with Tuukka,” he said. "First of all, he loves chicken wings. So do I. He has a sauna at home so we could sweat it out every single day after workout. And his farts are pretty bad, but I think I could overcome it. I would definitely not skate through his crease any more than once at a practice.”

Pastrnak, leading the NHL in goals (48) at the time of the pause, has been keeping busy. Among his activities: taking care of his 6-week-old Aussiedoodle puppy, Eko, who made an appearance in the videos.

"This little hairy fluffy guy,” he said, as the black and white pup licked his chin. "Can’t even see his eyes. He’s just like a little rabbit.”

Answering 10 fan questions, Pastrnak revealed he has been playing Fortnite, watching TV shows (his latest binge: Lucifer, The Sinner and Tiger King), listening to his favorite music (DJ Marshmello) and cooking.

"A lot of time on my hands,” he said. "Trying to keep it healthy with some rice and vegetables. Not spending so much energy these days.”

Because no piece of information is too trivial in these times, we also learned about Pasta's favorite type of pasta.

"Definitely carbonara,” he said. "Has to be with spaghetti. That’s my favorite pasta to eat. I think it makes it so much easier than some penne or anything.

Matt Porter