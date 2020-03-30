Celtics guard Marcus Smart posted on Twitter Sunday evening he has been cleared of the COVID-19 virus after testing positive nearly two weeks ago. Smart, 26, was the lone member of the Celtics organization to test positive for the virus.
"Corona Free as of two days ago," he wrote. "Cleared by Mass Dept of Health. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart! Much love!"
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood also have been cleared after testing positive. Smart announced March 19 he had tested positive. The NBA canceled its season indefinitely after Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive March 11. The Celtics played the Jazz twice in a two-week period, including five days prior to Gobert’s positive test.
NBA players are not allowed into the team’s practice facilities and have been instructed to participate in social distancing. The Celtics have been keeping in touch with each other through video conference calls while team trainers have given players home conditioning plans.
