Celtics guard Marcus Smart posted on Twitter Sunday evening he has been cleared of the COVID-19 virus after testing positive nearly two weeks ago. Smart, 26, was the lone member of the Celtics organization to test positive for the virus.

"Corona Free as of two days ago," he wrote. "Cleared by Mass Dept of Health. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart! Much love!"