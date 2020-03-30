The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted unanimously via conference call Monday to extend the start and end of the spring season, which keeps alive the possibility of holding MIAA postseason tournaments.

By a vote of 19-0, the Board of Directors agreed to shift the start date of the spring season to Monday, May 4, in line with the order from Gov. Charlie Baker last week that schools statewide will remain closed up to that date in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee had originally voted earlier this month that the latest possible start date to allow for spring tournaments would have been Monday, April 27. Jim O’Leary, chairman of the TMC, said Monday that was based on the “math” of needing a window of at least eight weeks. The TMC was basing its decision on an original proposed June 20 cutoff date to the spring tournaments.