“Wimbledon will decide to cancel on Wednesday,” German Tennis Federation vice president Dirk Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany, alluding to an emergency All England Club board meeting scheduled that day. "There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation.

Citing a German Tennis Federation vice president, Sky Sports Germany reported Monday morning that officials of All England Lawn Tennis Club, which hosts the two-week Grand Slam event, have decided against the limited options available for safely staging the tournament, which included contesting it without spectators.

Wimbledon officials are expected to announce this week that the grass-court classic will not be held this summer, becoming the sporting world’s latest high-profile casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable."

Other options have been considered for Wimbledon, including postponement, as French Open officials previously announced they intend to do with the season’s second major, shifting the clay-court classic from late May to late September.

Because Wimbledon is contested on grass, which is extremely costly and labor-intensive to maintain, it can't be easily postponed. The window for competing on the All England Club's grass doesn't extend past late summer.

Moreover, the international tennis calendar is extremely crowded and now further complicated by the French Open’s decision to shift its start to Sept. 20, just one week after the US Open and in conflict with the Laver Cup, an all-star event co-founded by Roger Federer that is scheduled Sept. 25-27 in Boston. The move, made without consultation of the other Grand Slams or players’ organizations, has drawn sharp criticism for its perceived arrogance.

More significantly, an alternate date for Wimbledon has been complicated by the plain fact that the duration of the coronavirus is unknowable. Any notion of shoehorning it into the July 23-Aug. 8 original window of the now-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics would represent a considerable leap of faith.

It will mark the first time since 1945 that Wimbledon has not been contested. The tournament wasn’t held in 1915-18 because of World War I; it was suspended again from 1940 to 1945 because of World War II.

National Guard takes over Nats’ park

The Washington Nationals have closed their spring training facility to all players and staff in West Palm Beach, Fla., as it is now being used as a coronavirus testing site by the state’s National Guard, team general manager Mike Rizzo announced.

The National Guard took over the facility Sunday, according to a team spokesman, and the club shut it down at the end of last week, once Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ruled all of the county’s nonessential businesses to close. The National Guard and local health care workers are using the facility’s parking lot to conduct tests for COVID-19.

The team also has closed Nationals Park to players and staff, Rizzo confirmed, following guidelines set by Washington mayor Muriel Bowser.

The Nationals had planned to use their spring training facility for a handful of remaining players, including any requiring treatment from team medical staff. That staff is still fully operational, Rizzo said, and is looking for places to see and work with injured players. When Rizzo last spoke with the media March 20, 13 major league players remained in West Palm Beach, and the club planned to house players who could not return home safely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rizzo noted Monday that those 13 players are now self-isolated at home, whether that's in the West Palm Beach area or elsewhere. The team is housing players from at-risk communities at local hotels, including a handful of minor leaguers from Venezuela.

F1 ‘exposure’ proposal rejected

An official at Formula One team Red Bull has proposed holding a training camp that would expose drivers to the coronavirus so they could build immunity to the disease while the season is suspended.

The idea by motorsport adviser Helmut Marko was rejected by the team.

Marko said it would be good for the team’s drivers to be infected now so they could recover in time for scheduled races later in the year.

“We have four Formula One drivers, we have eight or 10 juniors and the idea was to hold a camp where we could bridge this rather dead time mentally and physically,” Marko told Austrian public broadcaster ORF on Sunday.

“And then it would be ideal, because these are all young, strong men in really good health, if the infection comes then. Then they would be equipped, if it starts up again, for a really hard world championship.”

Marko, who was responding to a question about whether he would recommend drivers should contract the virus, said the idea of holding a training camp “was not accepted positively” within Red Bull and was abandoned.

It wasn't immediately clear if by “four Formula One drivers” Marko meant Red Bull's two drivers and two reserves, or the two drivers from sister team Alpha Tauri.

The 76-year-old Marko, who raced in F1 in the 1970s, acknowledged he could be at risk for COVID-19.

“I belong to the high risk group but I’m not frightened. I respect it," he said.

Marko also praised Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for throwing himself into the world of online racing to stay sharp, and said the drivers were focusing on their fitness.

“Max Verstappen is having more races than in a regular season,” Marko said. “If we come to a season with 15 or 18 races, it will be very hard and there won't be a chance to rebuild the conditioning.”

The first eight races of the season have been canceled or postponed, leaving the Canadian Grand Prix in June as the first event still on the schedule. That could be followed by a string of scheduled and rearranged races.

Messi, Barcelona take giant cut to help team employees

In a letter critical of Barcelona club officials, Lionel Messi and his teammates said they are taking a 70 percent cut in salaries because of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Barcelona players wrote in a social media post that they will also make donations so other club employees are not badly affected by the upheaval.

“A lot has been said about Barcelona's first team and the players' salaries during the country's state of alarm," they wrote in the letter. “Before anything, we would like to make it clear that we have always wanted to reduce our salaries as we perfectly understand that this is an exceptional situation and we ALWAYS were the first ones to help the club when it asked. Actually, we have done that on our own in moments when we felt it was necessary or important.

“Therefore, it surprises us that within the club there were those who wanted to put us under scrutiny and tried to put us under pressure to do something that we always knew we would be doing.”

They said it took a few days to announce the deal because “we were looking for a formula to help the club and also its workers in this very difficult moment.”

The donations the players will make are expected to help cover 100 percent of the salaries of club employees.

This year, Messi publicly complained about club officials after some criticized the players' efforts amid a controversial coaching change and a run of poor results.

Barcelona said all members of its professional sports teams and most of the basketball team have agreed to a pay cut. It added the club would also be contributing to the salaries of the other workers.

“In the case of the first football team, the reduction will be over 70% of that originally agreed with the club," Barcelona said. “This additional contribution by the team, together with the contribution that the club itself shall make, will guarantee 100% of the salaries of all non-sporting staff at the club.”

The club said it wished to “express its gratitude to all of the professional athletes for their implication in such an exceptional situation that has been caused by this health crisis.”

Barcelona was among the Spanish clubs that announced last week they will reduce players’ and coaches’ salaries during the stoppage.

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit nations. The country overtook China on Monday for confirmed infections with more than 85,000. It also reported 812 new deaths, raising its overall confirmed death toll to 7,340.

Table tennis worlds bounced from schedule

The table tennis world team championships have been postponed again after the sport’s governing body suspended all planned events involving international travel until June 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The world team championships in Busan, South Korea, had already been delayed from May 22-29 to June 21-28.

The ITTF met on the weekend and released a statement saying it would meet again this week to propose new dates.

It is also freezing rankings lists as of this month and will consider adjustments to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which have been postponed to next year.