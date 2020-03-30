▪ Now is a perfect time for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to drop the hammer on the 2018 Red Sox. The commish says that the investigation has been completed, and nobody is really paying attention, so let’s get it over with and get on with our lives.

The Sox’ transgressions are unlikely to be anywhere near Houston’s trash-can cheating of 2017, but they likely weren’t “nothing” as the Sox have claimed. Best to learn of their punishment now. It will allow them to strike “interim” from manager Ron Roenicke’s nameplate, and we’ll finally learn how long MLB plans to bench Alex Cora.

Advertisement

In the week before camps closed, Roenicke said the Sox were looking for some closure on the issue. We have “reserved judgment” long enough. Release the findings.

▪ Similarly, now would be a good time for Roger Goodell to tell the world that even though the Patriots broke videotaping rules in the press box in Cincinnati, Spygate 2 was not a Bill Belichick-driven scheme to gain any competitive advantage. Announce the findings/penalties so the Patriots know whether they’re losing any picks before the April 23-25 draft.

▪ On May 21, a Florida appellate court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the appeal of an evidence ruling in Bob Kraft’s misdemeanor prostitution case stemming from the incident at the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter. The Fourth District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach will hear arguments regarding video surveillance footage that was tossed last May.

▪ Terry Bradshaw on Tom Brady in The Athletic: "Why in the world does he want to keep on playing at 43 other than to prove to New England he’s more important than Bill Belichick? . . . Why the hell do you want to go to Tampa? The only thing I can think of is ego gets involved and you decide, ‘I’ll show ‘em who’s more important.’ ’’

Advertisement

▪ What about the goofy quote Kraft delivered to the NFL Network? Explaining Brady’s departure from New England, the owner said, "Think about loving your wife and for whatever reason, there’s something — her father or mother — that makes life impossible for you and you have to move on but you don’t want to.''

Say what? Was Kraft blaming Belichick as the nasty father-in-law?

▪ I could do without Brady and the folks at TB12 promoting a better path to immunity during the coronavirus crisis. Last week Brady posted an Instagram story in which he featured his branded supplements under a headline of "immune enhancers.''

MassLive’s Nick O’Malley wrote, "It’s one thing for Brady to promote healthy living. It’s another to use the phrase ’immune enhancers’ for his TB12 Wellness Bundle that currently retails for $147 on his website.''

▪ Quiz: Name four major league pitchers who struck out 20 batters in the first nine innings of a game (answer below).

▪ Loved seeing the Patriots come back from 28-3 again Sunday on Fox. Hated seeing the Bucky Dent game a couple more times on MLB Network.

It was amazing to see how many players choked up on the bat in 1978. The Red Sox had an All-MVP starting outfield of Yaz (1967), Fred Lynn (1975), and Jim Rice (1978). Underrated Jerry Remy had two clutch hits off Hall of Famer Rich Gossage in the final two innings of the biggest game of his life.

Advertisement

Watching the 1986 World Series was equally painful. MLB Network re-ran some updated interviews, including one in which Sox manager John McNamara was as despicable as ever. Explaining why he left Bill Buckner on the field in the bottom of the 10th of Game 6, Mac claimed Dave Stapleton’s nickname was "Shaky.'’ Hearing tape of Mac’s lame excuse, Bruce Hurst immediately said, "I never heard anybody call him that.''

▪ Don’t buy into the myth that the Red Sox got shortchanged in the strike-shortened season of 1972. The popular narrative holds that the Sox got jobbed because they played one fewer game than the Tigers. Indeed, the Sox finished second at 85-70 while the Tigers went 86-70 and represented the AL East in the ALCS.

All true. But not the whole story.

The Red Sox went to Detroit for the final three games of that strike-shortened season and both teams knew that whoever won at least two of three would go to the playoffs. The Tigers eliminated the Red Sox by winning the first two games. This led to a season finale in which the Tigers, having already clinched, rested their regulars. The Sox won the meaningless game, 4-1. It pulled them within a half-game, but there’s no way of knowing who would have won that game if it meant anything.

Advertisement

▪ The Cooperstown record crowd for a Hall of Fame induction, estimated at 82,000, was set in 2007 when Cal Ripken Jr. was inducted along with Tony Gwynn. Derek Jeter and his fellow honorees might have smashed that this summer, but it now appears unlikely.

“We’re still hoping and planning to have our weekend as usual,” said Hall director Tim Mead.

Hope he’s right, but it’s hard to imagine the crowd size will not be affected even if the Hall is able to have its annual event.

▪ The original baseball schedule had the Astros playing at Oakland Monday. It would have been the first opportunity for Houston players to lay eyes on A’s pitcher Mike Fiers, their former teammate who blew the whistle on their cheating ways.

▪ Donovan Mitchell Sr., the father of the Utah Jazz All-Star who tested positive for coronavirus, is director of community relations for the New York Mets.

▪ Books to reread while you are self-distancing: Mark Leibovich’s hilarious "Big Game.'' Jackie MacMullan’s "When the Game Was Ours.'' Jane Leavy’s “Sandy Koufax” or “The Last Boy — Mickey Mantle.” Ian O’Connor’s "Belichick.'' And there’s always Jim Bouton’s "Ball Four.''

▪ RIP Ted Cox and Curly Neal. Cox, who died March 11, had six straight hits when he broke in with the Red Sox in 1977, then became part of the trade that brought Dennis Eckersley to Boston from Cleveland. Neal, the dazzling dribbler from the Harlem Globetrotters, died last Thursday at the age of 77. Isiah Thomas said Neal and Marques Haynes "taught me how to dribble.''

Advertisement

The incomparable Curly Neal died last week at 77. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

▪ Brady’s ongoing adulation of Antonio Brown is curious and offensive on multiple levels. It was good to hear that the Bucs will not be taking a chance on the nefarious wideout.

▪ Speaking of offensive, when do the Red Sox update their fans on the status of Chris Sale’s elective Tommy John surgery?

▪ Only Red Sox fans of a certain age will understand why I always think of Ned Martin when I hear Roy Orbison’s classic, "Pretty Woman.'' Mercy.

▪ Quiz answer: Roger Clemens (twice), Kerry Wood, Randy Johnson, Max Scherzer.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.