One of the nation’s premiere dance festivals, held annually at Jacob’s Pillow, has been canceled due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

Since 1933, the Berkshires’ summer festival has gathered more than 50 national and international dance companies for a slew of free and ticketed performances, talks, and tours in Becket, Mass. This year’s event was intended to run from June 24 to Aug. 30. The decision marks the first cancellation in the festival’s 88-year history.

“For the safety of our staff, artists, audiences, and the larger Berkshire community, this is our only responsible action,” executive and artist director Pamela Tatge said in a statement.