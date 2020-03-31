When folk legend Tom Rush, 79, announced on his Facebook page: “Gang, I have just tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” it felt like fans collectively gasped, as hundreds of well wishes poured in. The Harvard alum, who had been on his “ First Annual Farewell Tour, ” suspects he contracted the Coronavirus around March 11, while touring through the South. We reached out to Rush to see how he’s doing. He e-mailed back from his Rockport sick room, and while noting he’s “running on about 25 percent horsepower,” he told us he’s on the mend, writing songs, and working on three different books.

Tom Rush, shown at Symphony Hall in 2012, suspects he contracted the coronavirus while on the road in the South.

A. I’m feeling much better, thanks. You can’t keep a good man down, they say — and it turns out you can’t keep me down either.

I started showing symptoms — fever, achy, nausea, major fatigue, dry cough — about two weeks ago and the test came back positive.

My daughter had just come home from college and we’ve been holed up in Rockport. She’s still, miraculously, symptom-free and has been a great help to her old dad. I’m lucky to be getting over it — though mending will take a while.

Q. Any advice?

A. Stay at home. It is absolutely imperative to slow the spread of this monster to save the lives of our health care workers, and thereby save the lives of the public. Our health care system will be overwhelmed, but the more slowly this happens the more of us will survive.

Q. Any word of hope for the music scene in general in getting through this time?

A. I don’t honestly expect concert halls to be opening up until the fall — many of my shows are simply being rescheduled for a year down the pike.

I urge ticket holders for anybody’s shows, by the way, to accept the rescheduled dates or donate your ticket fees to the venue — some of these organizations will not survive unless we support them the way they’ve supported us over the years.

