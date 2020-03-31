John Krasinski has a new show, kinda sorta. On Sunday, the actor from “The Office” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” put up the first episode of “Some Good News” on YouTube, a 15-minute quickie on which he will only report the positives out there in the world. Sitting at a desk wearing a tie and jacket, Newton native Krasinski delivers stories about people giving free hand sanitizer to their delivery people and a husband singing at the window of his wife’s hospital room. He’s not crying, you’re crying.
But the first episode, which includes a “SGN” sign made by Krasinski’s daughters, is most notable for its first guest star: Steve Carell. On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of “The Office,” Carell appears — as the “Entertainment Correspondent” — for a fast chat with his former costar. The pair laugh about some of their favorite experiences making the series, which ran from 2005 to 2013, including a moment during the famous “Dinner Party” episode.
Krasinski talks about how much has changed since “The Office” went into production. “I was 23 years old and I was a waiter,” he says, “and after shooting the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe.”
Carell recalls a strong sense of team spirit on the set: “Everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” he says, in keeping with the “SGN” good-news-only approach. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it.”
After Carell Krasinski ends the show with a brief interview with 15-year-old Coco Johnson, the California girl whose town staged a socially distant street parade for her as she arrived home after her final chemotherapy treatment. The moving clip of her ride home went viral — in a good way.
“You’re the best news there is,” Krasinski tells her. "You’re like the mic drop of good news, it’s over now.”
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.