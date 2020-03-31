But the first episode, which includes a “SGN” sign made by Krasinski’s daughters, is most notable for its first guest star: Steve Carell. On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of “The Office,” Carell appears — as the “Entertainment Correspondent” — for a fast chat with his former costar. The pair laugh about some of their favorite experiences making the series, which ran from 2005 to 2013, including a moment during the famous “Dinner Party” episode.

John Krasinski has a new show, kinda sorta. On Sunday, the actor from “The Office” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” put up the first episode of “Some Good News” on YouTube , a 15-minute quickie on which he will only report the positives out there in the world. Sitting at a desk wearing a tie and jacket, Newton native Krasinski delivers stories about people giving free hand sanitizer to their delivery people and a husband singing at the window of his wife’s hospital room. He’s not crying, you’re crying.

Krasinski talks about how much has changed since “The Office” went into production. “I was 23 years old and I was a waiter,” he says, “and after shooting the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe.”

Carell recalls a strong sense of team spirit on the set: “Everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” he says, in keeping with the “SGN” good-news-only approach. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it.”

After Carell Krasinski ends the show with a brief interview with 15-year-old Coco Johnson, the California girl whose town staged a socially distant street parade for her as she arrived home after her final chemotherapy treatment. The moving clip of her ride home went viral — in a good way.

"You're the best news there is," Krasinski tells her. "You're like the mic drop of good news, it's over now."









