Even if it’s only virtual, the show must go on. In that spirit, the Boston Theater Marathon — new 10-minute plays from dozens of New England playwrights, usually performed back-to-back over 10 hours — is moving online, one play per day. Starting Wednesday through May 17, from noon until 12:15 p.m., actors will perform the scripts of the plays they’d been cast in, over Zoom, the video conferencing platform. A schedule and instructions on how to participate are at www.bu.edu/bpt/2020/03/29/btmxxii-special-zoom-edition-schedule-of-plays



