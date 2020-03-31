The insurance companies will now also waive deductibles and co-insurance fees for any medically necessary treatment related to COVID-19. Depending on a patient’s coverage plan and severity of illness, those costs could run into the thousands of dollars.

The moves expand upon a directive from the Massachusetts Division of Insurance earlier in March that health insurers waive copays for any treatment related to COVID-19.

Two major health insurers based in the state — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts — said they have begun waiving all patient-related costs for treatment of the novel coronavirus, joining several national health insurers that have announced similar breaks for policy-holders.

The insurers say their policies will cover the many ways in which patients get treatment or care. At Blue Cross, for example, the waiver applies to any “supportive” care, such as counseling, while Harvard Pilgrim noted that its waiver extends to care provided by medical offices that are not in its network. Telemedicine, or remote consultations, also will be covered by these waivers.

Blue Cross said the waiver will last through the duration of the declared public health emergency in Massachusetts. Harvard Pilgrim said its new policy will extend through June 1, and will be retroactive as well for policy-holders who have already received treatment for the fast-spreading illness.

“During this unprecedented health crisis, we are expanding coverage to help remove any potential barriers for our members seeking treatment related to COVID-19,” Michael Carson, Harvard Pilgrim chief executive, said in a statement. “This action, in addition to previously announced removal of barriers to COVID-19 testing and general telemedicine visits, will ease the burden on our members and allow them to focus on what really matters, getting healthy.”

Aetna, Cigna, and Humana have also announced they would waive some or all cost-sharing fees for members for COVID-19 treatment.

Harvard Pilgrim said employer plans that are self-insured will have the option to decline the waiver.

Andy Rosen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.









Andrew Caffrey can be reached at andrew.caffrey@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andrewcaffrey.