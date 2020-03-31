City Councilor Michelle Wu recommends the “Celeste the Therapist” podcast. Celeste Viciere, a licensed mental health counselor from Boston, blends advice and interviews with fellow mental health pros on topics ranging from relationship expectations to seasonal affective disorder.

“She reminds us all that amidst uncertainty in our lives, we can be intentional about empowering others and highlighting our joys and struggles to lift up the community,” Wu says. “This is especially important as so much of our lives have been turned upside down during this pandemic. But I always love hearing the stories of her guests from across our city.”

You can find the podcast at www.celestethetherapist.com/podcast.

RACHEL RACZKA