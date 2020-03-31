Serves 4

This easy, tasty dish of roast chicken breasts has all the flavors of a Moroccan tagine and is ideal for the Passover Seder or another dinner during the week. Coriander and paprika are the main seasonings, but substitute cumin and/or a pinch or two of cinnamon or ginger to stick with the flavor profile, if you like. Lemons and olives complete the theme. Use the olives that you have on hand, and if you don't have lemons, add oranges with a splash of vinegar (white wine or cider vinegar) for a little acidity. For the potatoes, cut Yukon Golds into cubes or use any other potato. Despite the times, the pleasures of the table and the company we keep -- in person or on Zoom -- are some of the few pleasures we have right now.

4 chicken breasts on the bone, skin intact (2 1/2 to 3 pounds) Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon sweet paprika 1 lemon, thickly sliced 1 medium onion, halved and sliced 6 small Yukon Gold or other potatoes (1 1/4 pounds), cut into 1-inch cubes 3 tablespoons olive oil Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 cup chicken stock ¾ cup pitted black or green olives, halved ½ cup chopped fresh parsley Pinch of Aleppo or Maras pepper (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch skillet with an overproof handle.

2. Sprinkle the chicken on both sides with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle the skin sides with the coriander and paprika.

3. In the skillet, spread the lemon slices, onion, and potatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Set the breasts on top, skin sides up. Sprinkle the skins with lemon juice and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

4. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breasts registers 165 degrees. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter. If the chicken is done before the potatoes, tent the chicken with foil and return the pan to the oven for 5 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.

5. Holding the skillet handle with a thick oven mitt, transfer it to a burner. Turn the heat to medium and stir in the stock and olives. Bring to a boil and stir in all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Simmer 2 minutes. Spoon the potatoes and sauce onto a serving platter and set the chicken pieces on top. Sprinkle with parsley and Aleppo or Maras pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas