Serves 4

This pan of fried rice is substantial, made with long-grain brown rice that is studded with chunks of marinated chicken, shredded carrots, peas, and scrambled eggs, infused with garlic, fresh ginger, sesame oil, and soy sauce. You need a large skillet to hold everything. You can also use boneless pork loin or shrimp (if they're already cooked, add them to the pan at the end with the rice). Make the rice a day or two in advance, if you like. Allow time for it to cook (45 minutes) and chill (30 minutes) before you stir-fry.

1½ cups long-grain brown rice 3 cups water ½ teaspoon salt, and more to taste 3 tablespoons peanut or canola oil 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 5 tablespoons rice wine or dry sherry or dry white wine 5 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, or more to taste 1½ teaspoon sesame oil 1 teaspoon cornstarch Black pepper, to taste 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated 6 scallions, finely chopped (reserve 3 tablespoons dark green for garnish) 2 carrots, grated 2 eggs, lightly beaten 2 cups frozen peas, rinsed with cold water to defrost

1. Have on hand a large, deep skillet. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a heavy saucepan, combine the rice, water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until tender. Remove the saucepan from the heat, fluff rice with a fork, and cover. Let stand for 10 minutes. Uncover and use a spatula to spread the rice on the parchment in the pan. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until completely cool.

3. Cut the chicken into 1/4-inch pieces and transfer to a bowl. Add the garlic, 2 tablespoons of the rice wine or sherry or white wine, 2 tablespoons the soy sauce or tamari, 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, and cornstarch.

4. In another bowl make the sauce: Combine the remaining 3 tablespoons rice wine, 3 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. In the skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add the chicken mixture and cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes, or until it is cooked through. Transfer to a bowl.

6. Wipe the skillet clean. Return it to medium-high heat. Add the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil. When it is hot, add the ginger, scallions, and carrots. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Using a spatula, move the ingredients to the side of the pan. Add the eggs, turn the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 1/2 minutes, or until the eggs scramble. Add the cooked rice and chicken to the pan with the sauce and peas. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes, or until the rice and peas are hot. Sprinkle with reserved scallions.

Nina Simonds