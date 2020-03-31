Serves 4

Like North African shakshuka and French piperade, Turkish menemen is a tempting dish of onions, tomatoes, chile peppers, and eggs. You make a quick tomato-based vegetable saute first, then add eggs. Some cooks drop the eggs into indentations in the mixture so they poach in the sauce (like shakshuka). In this method, you scramble the eggs separately, then fold in the tomato mixture. The eggs should be quite full in the pan. You can use six eggs in an 8-inch skillet (preferably nonstick). With a rubber spatula, scrape the sides of the skillet until the eggs are not quite cooked, then fold in the tomato mixture, let the eggs finish setting, and you have the best of all worlds: a soft scramble, spicy tomatoes, and a quick go-to dish that generations of cooks from North Africa to Turkey have served their families.

4 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, coarsely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste ½ teaspoon Maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper 20 small cherry tomatoes, halved, or 12 small tomatoes (sometimes labeled "cocktail"), quartered 1 mild chile pepper, such as poblano or Anaheim, cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped 7 eggs 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Have on hand a 10-inch skillet and an 8-inch nonstick skillet.

2. In the larger skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. When it is hot, add the onion and salt. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes.

3. Add the Maras, Aleppo, or crushed red pepper, tomatoes, and chile pepper. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the tomatoes collapse. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and red pepper, if you like.

4. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, salt, and black pepper.

5. In the 8-inch skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the eggs and using a rubber spatula, immediately start scraping the eggs down from the sides of the pan to the center, tipping the pan to fill the edges again. Continue in this way for 3 minutes, without letting the bottom of the eggs brown, until they are not quite set and form very large curds.

6. Spoon the tomato mixture on top of the eggs and fold gently several times to mix them and set the eggs. Sprinkle with parsley.

Sheryl Julian