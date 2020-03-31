Superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave Monday, as Val Liptak, a nurse and chief executive of Western Massachusetts Hospital, took over, according to a statement from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition to the 11 recent deaths, another 11 surviving residents of the Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19, as have five staff members, according to the state Department of Veterans Services. Another 25 veterans living at the home are awaiting results.

The superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke was removed from his duties Monday after the recent deaths of 11 veterans at the home — including five who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and another five whose test results are forthcoming, according to state officials.

Advertisement

“It is imperative that the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home provide a safe environment for the veteran residents, and the dedicated staff who serve them,” Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Dan Tsai said in the statement.

According to its website, the Soldiers’ Home has a 247-bed long term care nursing facility and a 30-room domiciliary for veterans who need a less intensive level of care. The home was established in 1952.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said it was “devastating” to learn of the full extent of the outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home.

“While I am grateful that the State is now taking swift action to ensure residents and staff get necessary care and treatment, I am grief-stricken for those we have already lost, and my heart goes out to their families and friends,” Morse said in a statement. “The devastating impact of this virus on an individual is made worse by the limitations on their loved ones to mourn and grieve in traditional ways for those who have passed. To the families who have lost a loved one, know that all of Holyoke shares your grief.”

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.