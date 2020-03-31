Seniors at two elderly housing complexes in Braintree woke up to fresh loaves on bread on their doorsteps – delivered by the Marge Crispin Center Food Pantry and baked and donated by a local wholesale bread company.

Fireking Baking Company dropped off 340 loaves of fresh bread at the pantry on March 28, part of the two-day food drive that brought in more than three van loads of food donated by residents and businesses, according to pantry director Ann Toland.

Residents also donated personal protection items — including face masks, gloves, and sanitizer — which went to local police, fire, and ambulance workers, she said.