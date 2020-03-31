Seniors at two elderly housing complexes in Braintree woke up to fresh loaves on bread on their doorsteps – delivered by the Marge Crispin Center Food Pantry and baked and donated by a local wholesale bread company.
Fireking Baking Company dropped off 340 loaves of fresh bread at the pantry on March 28, part of the two-day food drive that brought in more than three van loads of food donated by residents and businesses, according to pantry director Ann Toland.
Residents also donated personal protection items — including face masks, gloves, and sanitizer — which went to local police, fire, and ambulance workers, she said.
Advertisement
“It was incredible, just awesome,” she said. “It’s a community effort and it’s kind of a privilege to watch it unfold.”
Toland said she decided to get the bread out quickly so it wouldn’t get stale. “We were like the bread fairies,” she said of the surprise deliveries.
The food pantry has almost doubled the number of people it serves since the COVID-19 crisis began, Toland said. She said that as of April 1, the pantry will be open, at 46 Lincoln St., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will make deliveries to people over 70 or with underlying health conditions.
More information is available by calling 781-848-2124 or e-mailing margecrispin@verizon.net.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.