State Police are investigating gunshots that were fired at a car, possibly from another car that was driving by, on Interstate 91 in Springfield Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The driver escaped injury.
At 1:20 p.m., troopers were alerted of a shot spotter activation by Route 91 in the North End of Springfield, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. Minutes later, troopers located a “disabled” car on the northbound side of I-91 just before the Exit 10 off-ramp.
A preliminary investigation found that the car was hit by several gunshots, which may have come from another car, as it traveled between Exit 9 and Exit 10, Procopio said.
Advertisement
The lone occupant of the car, an adult man, was not injured in the attempted shooting,’ Procopio said.
Troopers temporarily blocked I-91 to search for evidence, Procopio said. Roads were reopened before 3 p.m. once the search was completed.
There is no ongoing threat to public safety, Procopio said.
State Police are investigating the incident.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.