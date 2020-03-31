State Police are investigating gunshots that were fired at a car, possibly from another car that was driving by, on Interstate 91 in Springfield Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The driver escaped injury.

At 1:20 p.m., troopers were alerted of a shot spotter activation by Route 91 in the North End of Springfield, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. Minutes later, troopers located a “disabled” car on the northbound side of I-91 just before the Exit 10 off-ramp.

A preliminary investigation found that the car was hit by several gunshots, which may have come from another car, as it traveled between Exit 9 and Exit 10, Procopio said.