The turtles had developed life-threatening medical conditions from hypothermia and starvation during the stranding season, which starts at the end of fall. During this season, sea turtles who didn’t head south in time to escape plunging ocean temperatures often wash up on the coast of New England, the aquarium said.

Most of the sea turtles were found in the Barnstable area during November and December, said Pam Bechtold Snyder, a spokeswoman for the aquarium.

A group of 17 endangered sea turtles that were stranded on Cape Cod this winter have been flown to Georgia and released back into the ocean with extra precautions due to the COVID-19 crisis, the New England Aquarium said in a statement.

Advertisement

“In November and December, staff and volunteers with Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary walk the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, looking for stranded turtles," the aquarium said in the statement. “These teams save sea turtles from the cold.”

The rescued turtles spent the past several months recovering at the aquarium’s Animal Care Center in Quincy. It typically takes about two to four months for stranded turtles to get better, but some will need care for more than 10 months, according to the statement.

The aquarium said 14 sea turtles are still recovering at the care center.

The one loggerhead turtle and 16 Kemp’s Ridleys turtles that were healthy enough to go back into the wild were loaded onto a plane at Marshfield Airport Saturday, the aquarium said.

Volunteers and aquarium staff members followed social distancing guidelines and wore protective glasses, gloves, and masks while at the airport, according to the statement.

“Transports are always complicated, but this one required an additional level of organization and safety,” said Connie Merigo, manager for the aquarium’s Marine Animal Rescue Department. “New England Aquarium staff and the flight crew worked in personal protection equipment and had sanitized all transport supplies ahead of time.”

Advertisement

Volunteer pilots from Turtles Fly Too, a non-profit organization that helps relocate stranded turtles, flew the turtles to Georgia once they were safely on the plane.

Staff members at the aquarium usually travel to Florida to release recovered turtles, but were unable to this year because of the aquarium’s COVID-19 travel ban.

“We all look forward to release days, even if we aren’t the ones on the beach releasing the turtles we worked so hard to rehabilitate,” Merigo said. “These days are the most rewarding for our team.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.