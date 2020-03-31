Essex County residents looking for safe indoor or outdoor activities to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic now have a convenient new way to locate them.
The Essex County Heritage Commission recently launched a new website, Heritage at Home (heritageathome.org), that provides a comprehensive list of online resources and nearby outdoor walks for users to safely experience and learn about Essex County’s natural, cultural, and historic resources.
The commission is a Salem-based nonprofit that administers the Essex National Heritage Area, which encompasses the county’s 34 cities and towns.
“Essex Heritage understands how important it is to connect with the heritage area, even when we are being asked to maintain social distance,” Annie C. Harris, Essex Heritage’s CEO said in a statement. “We hope that these resources will provide some comfort and normalcy during this challenging time.”
Advertisement
The commission said that many of its area nonprofit partners have valuable online content to share, and the website provides a one-stop platform for users to locate it. It also noted that there are still many places in Essex County where people can enjoy the outdoors while maintaining safe physical distance, though advising that anyone planning to visit a particular place should first consult the individual website for that property for updated information on its accessibility.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.