Essex County residents looking for safe indoor or outdoor activities to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic now have a convenient new way to locate them.

The Essex County Heritage Commission recently launched a new website, Heritage at Home (heritageathome.org), that provides a comprehensive list of online resources and nearby outdoor walks for users to safely experience and learn about Essex County’s natural, cultural, and historic resources.

The commission is a Salem-based nonprofit that administers the Essex National Heritage Area, which encompasses the county’s 34 cities and towns.