A 2-alarm fire that tore through a former Naval Air Station in Weymouth on March 26 was intentionally set, and officials are offering up to $5,000 for information that could help find who started the blaze, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.
The fire broke out at 223 Shea Memorial Drive at 8:20 p.m. that night and destroyed several abandoned barracks, firefighters said.
The barracks once housed military members stationed at the Naval Air Station South Weymouth. The station was an operational U.S. Navy airfield from 1942 to 1997, according to Weymouth’s official website.
The barracks were located on the same property as the Union Point development, which has 4,000 residential units and has been undergoing redevelopment for the past several years.
The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office and the Weymouth fire and police departments. Anyone with information about the fire should call the confidential 24/7 Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.
