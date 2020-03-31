A man was pulled early Tuesday from the chilly waters of the Charles River near the Museum of Science, officials said.
Cambridge firefighters were notified of a man in the water behind the museum around 4:15 a.m., said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department. By the time Cambridge firefighters arrived at the scene, Boston firefighters already were in the water helping the man, Warnick said.
Boston firefighters deployed a Zodiac boat and a ladder on the river to pull the man out of the water, said Sharon Galloway, a spokeswoman for the Boston Fire Department. They pulled the man from the river within minutes of arriving at the scene, Galloway said.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was very cold but talking when he was out of the water, Galloway said. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, she said.
The temperature of the river around the time the man was rescued was 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials do not know why he was in the river or how long he was in the water, Galloway said.
