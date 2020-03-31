A man was pulled early Tuesday from the chilly waters of the Charles River near the Museum of Science, officials said.

Cambridge firefighters were notified of a man in the water behind the museum around 4:15 a.m., said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department. By the time Cambridge firefighters arrived at the scene, Boston firefighters already were in the water helping the man, Warnick said.

Boston firefighters deployed a Zodiac boat and a ladder on the river to pull the man out of the water, said Sharon Galloway, a spokeswoman for the Boston Fire Department. They pulled the man from the river within minutes of arriving at the scene, Galloway said.