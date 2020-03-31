Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

A man who was hired to give a presentation about the Revolutionary War at an elementary school in Boxford was arrested after he showed up late and allegedly reeked of alcohol. The incident occurred March 3 at the Spofford Pond School, which enrolls students in third through sixth grade. Boxford Police Chief James B. Riter said he received a call from the principal after school staff expressed concerns that the guest speaker smelled of alcohol and appeared disheveled. When staff went out to help the man get props out of his vehicle, according to Riter, they saw alcohol containers. The man was subsequently arrested in the loading area and charged with operating under the influence of liquor. The history presentation did not take place.





JUST PASSING THROUGH

At 8:59 a.m. March 12, Wilmington police received a call about a man who was sitting on the ground in the drive-through lane of a bank on Main Street because he’d been “doing cartwheels” in the parking lot. Police spoke to the man, who turned out to be OK, according to the log entry. “He is en route back to the train station to head back to Billerica," the log entry stated.





BUSTED

A Waltham woman was reunited with her stolen iPhone after she successfully tracked it down and found it in the hands of a college student. According to Watertown Police Chief Michael Lawn, the woman initially thought she left her phone in an Uber on Jan. 18 and contacted the driver, who looked but couldn’t find her phone in the vehicle. The next day, she received an alert that her phone had been turned on and she could see that it was on the campus of the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. But when the phone turned off, she couldn’t see its location anymore. Then, a couple of days later, on Jan. 21, her phone was turned on again. She could see that it was still on the Wentworth campus and then she found another clue, when a photo of a random man suddenly appeared on her iCloud. She sent the photo to the Wentworth police and they identified the man as a student at the college. Police located the student and he surrendered the phone so it could be returned to its rightful owner.

LEAF BLOWER COMPLAINT

At 1:50 p.m. March 20, Marblehead police received a call from a woman who was “furious that leaf blowers were blowing particles from one house to the next" in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. “She went on to explain how stupid it was etc.,” the log entry stated. “She was told we don’t police stupidity and that there are no laws against leaf blowers.” She was advised to contact the health department about her concerns about airborne virus particles.





ANIMAL CALLS

On Feb. 27, an animal control officer helped rescue a gopher that was stuck in a fence at a U-Haul business in Wilmington. According to the log entry, the officer received permission from U-Haul management to cut part of the fence to free the gopher.

At 7:19 p.m. March 16, police received a report of someone helping a turkey cross the street at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Pleasant Street in Marblehead. According to the log entry, the caller said the good Samaritan parked her car in the middle of the road and was herding the turkey across the street. The responding officer checked the area and said there weren’t any cars in the middle of the road, and the turkey was “safely across the street.”





































