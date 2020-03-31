The small town of New Shoreham, on Block Island, and the rural towns of Richmond and West Greenwich have no recorded cases -- at least, for now. The state is still ramping up its ability to test for the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, and when it reaches the level of 1,000 tests a day, Governor Gina N. Raimondo’s goal, those numbers are expected to rise.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- All but three of the 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island have at least one person who has tested positive for coronavirus, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

Right now, the state is prioritizing tests for health care workers, people who are hospitalized, and those living in congregant settings such as nursing homes. They are expanding the tests to first-responders, police officers, and firefighters, and will eventually offer tests, by appointment only, to people with symptoms who have been referred by their doctors.

Still, the snapshot of data shows the number of positive cases rising everywhere.

Of the 488 positive cases in Rhode Island, Providence has the most, at 83. Pawtucket has the second-highest number of cases, at 52. Health officials found several residents at Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing that tested positive, including one who died.

There are 49 cases in North Providence, where two residents at Golden Crest Nursing Centre died and others there have tested positive. Cranston is the fourth-highest, with 39 cases.

More than 3,900 people have been tested for the virus, and 3,476 had negative results. There are now 1,000 people who are required to quarantine.

People in their 50s are the largest age group to test positive for the virus, followed by people in their 60s and those in their 30s. The virus has infected people of every age group and, so far, has proven the deadliest for those over age 60.

