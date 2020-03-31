Six of the residents who have died since March 1 have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday, and five more tests on victims are pending. One test was negative and another is unknown, according to the state. Seven staff members have also tested positive, and 25 current residents are awaiting test results.

State and local officials did not learn until the weekend that a coronavirus outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that has now killed 13 veterans had taken a deadly turn , Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said Tuesday.

In a speech Tuesday livestreamed on Facebook, Morse described the chain of events that brought the situation to light. Morse said his office received an anonymous tip on Saturday about unhealthy conditions at the home and said a city Board of Health nurse reached out to the facility, but got no response.

On Sunday, the mayor said, he called the facility’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh. It was during that telephone conversation that Morse said the city learned for the first time about the deaths of the veterans.

“We were not aware of the gravity of the situation at the Solider’s Home. I was shocked,” Morse said.

“The superintendent let me know that there had been eight deaths between Wednesday and Sunday without any public notification, without any notification to my office — and no notification to the state government that oversees the facility in the first place," Morse said

During the call, Morse said, Walsh looped in his boss, Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Urena. Morse said he was not sure if Urena had been aware of the situation in Holyoke before the call, and that he was not convinced the state would act on the information.

Frustrated, Morse said he called Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito on Sunday and that she responded within minutes. Shortly afterward, Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders notified him that she would be sending a team of health-care specialists to the facility on Monday. Walsh was suspended Monday afternoon and did not return a call on Tuesday.

The mayor faulted the “lack of transparency” by Walsh and the state Department of Veterans’ Services.

“This is just completely unacceptable,’’ he said, noting that relatives have not been able to visit family members since a quarantine was ordered in mid-March. “It just adds a layer of pain to those personally impacted.”

In an emailed statement, Executive Office of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Brooke Karanovich said as soon as the office "learned of the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, it took immediate action, including instituting a leadership change and implementing a clinical command structure to bring rigor and clinical expertise to support the residents and staff.”

“This new clinical command structure is intently focused on controlling the outbreak of the virus,” the statement said, and is “under the direction of Administrator Val Liptak, RN CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, and is staffed with experts in clinical operations, infectious disease control, and epidemiology.”

The state has also set up a hotline and an email account for families and loved ones to send questions. The hotline number is 413-552-4764, and is staffed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The email account is communicationsMailbox-HLY@Mass.gov.

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the veterans community in Western Massachusetts and the advocates who support and work with them.

“Nobody called to give us a head’s-up. It was like a big, dark secret,” said Jack Downing, the president of Soldier On, a veterans support organization based in Northampton that has 12 clients at the Soldiers’ Home.

Kevin Jourdain, a lawyer and chair of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home board of trustees, said in a brief phone call Tuesday that he has been made aware of the situation but declined to comment further, referring questions to state officials.

A spokesman for Urena did not immediately return an e-mail or call seeking comment Tuesday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker wrote on Twitter that he was “heartbroken” by the news of the deaths. He said public health officials were at the Holyoke facility reviewing the “health status of staff and residents to plan appropriate next steps.

“The loss of these residents to COVID-19 is a shuddering loss for us all,” Baker said.

Veterans groups had grown concerned about the Holyoke outbreak after the Soldiers’ Home announced it had a case of coronavirus in mid-March, because many veterans shared rooms with others, sometimes three to a room, said Steve Connor, director of Central Hampshire Veterans Services, which oversees programs for veterans in western Massachusetts.

“There’s not going to be physical distancing in a place like that because it’s crowded and they already don’t have enough staff,” Connor said.

The home, which largely provides long-term medical care, has struggled with understaffing, underfunding, and a lack of adequate medical oversight for years, Connor said. Connor’s brother spent his last days at the home’s hospice in 2013, and it seemed well-run then, he said.

But sometime after that, staffing levels fell, he said, and employees would often complain they were exhausted from having to work frequent overtime shifts.

“For the last several years I’ve been really concerned,” Connor said. “It’s heartbreaking. ... A lot of us felt we were getting ignored out here in Holyoke.”

The previous superintendent of the home and other leaders resigned over the lack of funding, staffing, and support from the state, according to a published report and Connor. Afterward, Connor contacted state leaders, he said, and argued that state health authorities should inspect and oversee the place better, and that the trustees responsible for oversight should not be state employees because that hampered their ability to criticize the state.

“It really was the jewel on the hill, the thing that we loved out here, and we want it back,” Connor said.

“There are already plans on how to improve it and it can happen — we’ve just got to find the will.”

A state audit of the Soldiers’ Home of Holyoke that reviewed a period between July 2014 and June 2016 revealed that the facility could not provide proof that it had performed any of the required daily housekeeping inspections of the areas where veterans receive long-term nursing care. The review also uncovered possible overtime abuse, noting that the nursing department manager took home $78,369 in overtime after working 868 premium overtime hours. The need for the overtime hours could not be substantiated.

The audit, released in December 2017, is the most recent review of the facility by the Office of the State Auditor, which is overseen by Suzanne Bump. Walsh became superintendent of the facility in May 2016 and informed the office at the time of publication that the facility had already taken steps to implement the audits recommendations. But the office has no formal process to go back and ensure that the recommended changes are made, according to Michael Wessler, the office’s director of communications.

The facility is set to be audited again in fiscal year 2021.

Hanna Krueger and Brian MacQuarrie of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

