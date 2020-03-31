Sorokin later entered verdicts of not guilty in his ruling, finding that neither defendant “received a personal payoff or any other cognizable benefit in connection with the charged conduct.”

Earlier this month, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said the government wouldn’t appeal Judge Leo T. Sorokin’s February ruling overturning the convictions of former aides Ken Brissette and Tim Sullivan, who were found guilty in August of extorting union jobs from organizers of the Boston Calling festival, under the threat of losing lucrative permits.

Federal prosecutors on Monday suffered another setback in the Boston Calling case against two former City Hall aides whose extortion convictions were vacated in February.

On Monday, Sorokin denied a request from Lelling’s office to cut a nine-page passage from the ruling in which Sorokin chided the government for alleged prosecutorial misconduct during closing arguments at trial, according to legal filings.

Prosecutors have said in court papers that Sorokin’s description of their closing argument unfairly harmed “the reputations of veteran government prosecutors on grounds that are factually and legally baseless.”

Lelling’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The case was originally filed in 2016 as part of a broader federal review of alleged union strong-arm tactics in greater Boston, and it followed the unsuccessful prosecutions of Teamsters members accused of shaking down jobs from producers of the popular “Top Chef” television show. Brissette had been accused of using the weight of City Hall influence to advocate for the Teamsters.

Later, he and Sullivan, also a former labor leader, were accused of pressuring producers for the Boston Calling promotional company, Crash Line, to hire union stagehands who had supported the mayor’s 2013 election campaign, or lose out on lucrative permits to run their concert on City Hall plaza.

Lawyers for Sullivan and Brissette argued that they were simply looking to negotiate a deal to avoid an embarrassing picket, with an oversized inflatable rat, that had been threatened on the plaza. They accused prosecutors of overreaching.

The case took years to get to trial. Sorokin initially dismissed the indictment in 2018, after prosecutors said they could not proceed under the standards the judge set out for the trial. Then, in early 2019, an appeals court in Boston overturned Sorokin’s decision, specifically his outline for jurors to interpret the law, and the case was reinstated.

Sorokin did not hide his misgivings about the case, even after the appeals court ruling: At one point at the close of the trial, he had claimed, “I think there are issues of [criminal] intent,” a benchmark for a prosecution.

















