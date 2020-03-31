It’s been a month unlike any other. As March roared in, we saw a resurgent Joe Biden fresh off victory in South Carolina and a Dow Jones Industrial Average still above 26,000. Voters had yet to cast ballots in Super Tuesday, and life was still normal enough that we ran a front page story on Boston’s problematic wind gusts. Meanwhile, some of us warily eyed the first coronavirus-related death in the US, 3,000 miles away in Washington state.

Fast forward 31 days, and we’re in the midst of a global pandemic that has forced us indoors and ground much of the world to a standstill. What a difference a month makes. Below are the front pages from The Boston Globe for March, showing how it all unfolded, day by day.