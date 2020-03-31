With classes canceled until at least early May, Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Roxbury packed up boxes of medical supplies on Tuesday and sent them over to Boston Medical Center to help keep front-line health care workers protected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation included about 5,000 gloves, 1,000 gowns, 200 masks, and 200 foot covers, which the school had originally intended to use for its programs in health technology, medical assisting, dental assisting, and cosmotology, said Kevin McCaskill, Madison Park’s executive director.

The gesture comes as hospitals nationwide have been confronting an alarming scarcity of basic medical supplies as COVID-19 infections escalate around the globe.