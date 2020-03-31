In what’s likely to become a common occurrence around the state, Milton’s Select Board voted to postpone the local election to protect residents from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The election originally was scheduled for April 28, but has been moved to June 9, according to the Town Clerk’s office.

The Select Board’s decision was allowed by special state legislation, which gives towns the right to delay holding elections during the pandemic while people are urged to keep their distance from others. The legislation also allows anyone to vote by absentee ballot during the pandemic.