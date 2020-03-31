He said 87 percent of the proposed budget is for salaries and benefits of faculty and staff members. Over the past several months, the schools reached agreements with the three school unions. A deal with the largest union, the Newton Teachers Association, was reached in December .

The proposed $244.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year would be an $8.3 million increase over the current budget of $236.3 million, according to a budget proposal from Superintendent David Fleishman.

Newton’s superintendent of schools has proposed a 3.5 percent budget increase for the city’s educational system in fiscal 2021, according to a budget proposal for next year.

Officials are expecting 12,596 students in the 2020-21 school year, a decline of 15 students from the current year’s enrollment, Fleishman said.

“We are now seeing significant enrollment shifts as our very large classes are at the middle school level. As a result, we have shifted staffing from the elementary level to the middle school level,” he said in the budget proposal.

High school enrollment for next year remains similar to what it is this year, he said.

Fleishman said officials are not planning any new major initiatives for the coming year.

They will be making investments in key areas, he said, including elevating an equity specialist to a director’s role so one person will be coordinating and overseeing those efforts for the school system.

“This position will be responsible for leading our professional development in the area of race and achievement, strengthening programs for students, and partnering with organizations such as Families Organizing for Racial Justice (FORJ),” Fleishman said.

The budget also will fund a director to oversee planning and sustainability, as well as continuing to support efforts for social and emotional learning for students, Fleishman said.

