In a statement reviewing his office’s response to the pandemic, Morrissey said that early on in the crisis, he contacted the county’s 27 police chiefs to request that where possible, “they avoid arresting on new charges and instead summons defendants to court at a future date when the threat of transmission has abated. The result has been a marked decrease in the matters being brought in for arraignment, and I am very thankful to the chiefs for their cooperation.”

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said he has been working on several fronts to decrease the number of people incarcerated in the Norfolk County Correctional Center in Dedham to help COVID-19 transmission in the facility.

Morrissey, a Quincy Democrat, said he also has been asking defense attorneys with clients who are being held on bail for nonviolent offenses to ask judges to lower or eliminate the bail, particularly if the defendant has an underlying medical issue or age-related risk factor.

Morrissey said he is disappointed in the pace of cases being brought forward by defense attorneys and for that reason has established a hotline number and e-mail address for attorneys who would like his office’s assistance in expediting the process.

“The Norfolk County Sheriff, Jerry McDermott, to his credit, has invested in sophisticated sanitizing equipment, developed both sanitary and medical protocols, and is screening employees every day for fitness. But we still see it as important that we take steps to safely decrease the number of non-violent offenders in custody,” Morrissey said.

