Henriquez must surrender to federal authorities by June 30 to begin serving her sentence.

In addition to the prison term, Elizabeth Henriquez, 57, of Atherton, Calif., was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine, spend two years on supervised release once she leaves custody and perform 300 hours of community service, said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office in a statement.

A federal judge in Boston on Tuesday sentenced a California woman to seven months in prison for paying bribes to secure her daughter’s admission to Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit and to facilitate SAT cheating as part of the Varsity Blues scandal, prosecutors said.

She pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the statement said.

Henriquez is one of more than 50 people charged in connection with the scam, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children classified as phony sports recruits at fancy schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Prosecutors said Henriquez was involved in both schemes.

In June 2015, the statement said, she paid Singer to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT II, and in October of that year, she again paid Singer to have a third party correct answers on the SAT exam.

“Henriquez also paid Singer $400,000 to facilitate her daughter’s admission to Georgetown University as a purported tennis recruit, even though she did not play tennis competitively,” the release said.

Lawyers for Henriquez had asked in court papers that she be sentenced to 30 months’ probation, including five months of home confinement, plus “substantial” community service and a fine, citing her “track record of unsung decency and kindness.”

“Elizabeth is ashamed and embarrassed by her conduct, remorseful for the pain she has caused others known and unknown, anguished by the hurt and scorn to which she has exposed her daughters , and fearful of what her uncertain future holds,” her attorneys wrote in a recent legal filing.

Henriquez also submitted a letter to the court prior to sentencing.

“This past year has felt never-ending and tormenting at times,” she wrote, according to the defense filing. “I am preoccupied by the question: was I a good mother? And how can I be a good mother going forward? I know that I failed in some very basic ways. I will spend the rest of my life trying to understand why, as well as trying to make up for it."

She added that she feels "immense shame for lying to my family, friends, and community and for not considering the impact my actions would have on honest students. I apologize to those families for the hurt I have caused them.”





