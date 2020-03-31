Health Department Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said the new deaths include a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a man and woman in their 70s.

That raises Rhode Island’s total to 488 residents with coronavirus, and eight people who’ve died. More alarming is the number of people who are now hospitalized with COVID-19: 59 people, an increase from 41 just on Monday. “By any measure, going from 41 to 59 people in the hospital overnight is a significant and serious jump,” Raimondo said. “We’re in a rapid spread phase of this disease.”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced that four more Rhode Islanders died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, and another 86 residents tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Of the eight who’ve died, two were at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence and one was at Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Pawtucket, she said. Health officials have found several coronavirus cases at both nursing homes, as well one at another facility, she said.

When will cases in Rhode Island peak? A model by the University of Washington says virus peaks in Rhode Island on April 19 and will have 306 deaths by August. Raimondo said that Rhode Island’s own model suggests that the peak will be further out -- and be higher -- but the results will rest on whether people comply with social distancing. The University of Washington model also says that Rhode Island will have eight deaths by April 15 -- a level that Rhode Island actually reached Tuesday.

Tuesday morning was the beginning of the roll-out of drive-through testing, by appointment only, at sites at Rhode Island College, the Community College of Rhode Island and the University of Rhode Island. The media is being shown a sample testing site at CCRI’s Warwick campus on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Raimondo said Monday that Rhode Island was halfway to her goal of conducting 1,000 coronavirus tests per day. The increase in testing will allow health officials to understand the spread of the virus and help them focus on ways to contain it.

Raimondo said to expect lines at the testing sites and that it will take a few days for results. The priority tests are for healthcare workers, nursing home patients and people who are hospitalized, as well as first-responders, police and firefighters.

* President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Rhode Island on Monday, Raimondo said.

* Raimondo asks Rhode Islanders to keep a daily log of where they’ve been and who they’ve had contact with, to help keep track of the spread of coronavirus.

* As of April 3 state beaches and parks will be closed. Past weekend, the beaches and parks were packed with people, so we will be closing all public parks and beaches. No parking or congregating there until further notice.

* Postponing campground openings until May 1.

* Rhode Island Superior Court rolling out process to help businesses to enable attorneys and accountants to work with owners to access capital and pay debts incrementally under supervision. See www.courts.ri.gov. Presiding Justice Alice Bridget Gibney announced that, under the Business Recovery Plan, the court will supervise and provide protections for Rhode Island businesses so they can remain operational, access new working capital and pay debts.

Advertisement

* Courts delayed all non-essential business through April 17, which includes eviction process. Raimondo says she will have longer-term announcements on evictions later in the week or next week.

* Raimondo said the state is in “desperate need” of trained medical and behavioral health professionals. “If you’re out there, if you’re retired, if you’re only working part-time, I am calling you up. I am asking you please to respond.” Go to riresponds.org

* Nursing students who have completed one semester will be allowed to get a certified nursing assistant license, in order to add to the workforce, said Alexander-Scott.

* All healthcare workers in all facilities are required to wear surgical masks, said Alexander-Scott.

* All healthcare facilities and critical infrastructure must clean consistently, every four hours, high-touch surfaces. That includes public safety buildings, nursing homes, hospitals.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com